Five People Injured In Russian Strikes On Kherson Region In Past Day

Five people were injured in Russian shelling on Ukraine's southern Kherson region on Saturday, September 21.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"In the past 24 hours, enemy fire and targeted Prydniprovske, Antonivka, Sadove, Inhulets, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Tomyna Balka, Kizomys, Veletenske, Stanislav, Beryslav, Novokairy, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Zmiivka, Vesele and the city of Kherson. Five people were injured due to Russian aggression," the post reads.

Russian forces hit educational institutions, a social laundry, a store, and residential areas in the region's towns and villages, including five apartment blocks and 13 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, warehouses and private cars.