Airstrike On Kharkiv: Eight Injured In Hospital, Two In Serious Condition

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eight people have been hospitalized following a Russian on a residential area in Kharkiv, with 21 people in the attack.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messenger, Ukrinform reports.

"Twenty-one people were injured, including three children (a 17-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl, and an 8-year-old girl). Two people (a 17-year-old boy and a 39-year-old woman) are in a serious condition. The others are in a fair condition," Syniehubov said.

According to him, eight people were hospitalized.

"Nine- and 16-story residential buildings and seven more buildings were damaged. More than 1,200 windows were broken, 21 private cars were damaged," Syniehubov wrote.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, in turn, clarified that ten victims were people older than 65 years. One eight-year-old child and two 17-year-old teenagers were also among the victims.

Earlier reports said that the enemy had hit Kharkiv with a FAB-250 bomb.