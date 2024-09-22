Umerov: We Are Doing All To Bring Ukraine's Missile Program Closer To Drone Program

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian authorities are doing everything possible to ensure that Ukraine's missile program is close in number to the drone program that is already being implemented.

Ukrainian Defense Rustem Umerov announced this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We have developed a missile program, and it is powerful enough. We have already shared it with our partners and are waiting to see how much of that capability they will support. They have given us verbal consent so far that they will fund it. In the near future, we will receive the final written answers from our partners. And we are doing everything possible so that our missile program is close in number to the drone program in our country," he said.

When asked about achievements during his more-than-one-year work as Ukraine's defense minister, Umerov noted that funds had been invested in production and that every second round of ammunition was now Ukrainian.