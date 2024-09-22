عربي


Azerbaijan Sees 11.1% Increase In Sausage Production

9/22/2024 5:17:25 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) From January to August of this year, Azerbaijan produced 19,935.4 tons of sausage products, Azernews reports citing the State Statistics Committee.

This represents an 11.1% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

As of September 1, the country had 57 tons of finished product stock, which is 44.3% more than a year ago.

AzerNews

