Azerbaijan Sees 11.1% Increase In Sausage Production
Date
9/22/2024 5:17:25 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
From January to August of this year, Azerbaijan produced
19,935.4 tons of sausage products, Azernews
reports citing the State Statistics Committee.
This represents an 11.1% increase compared to the same period in
2023.
As of September 1, the country had 57 tons of finished product
stock, which is 44.3% more than a year ago.
MENAFN22092024000195011045ID1108700844
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.