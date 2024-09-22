عربي


Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov Visits To New York

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov Visits To New York


9/22/2024 5:17:25 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 22, 2024, Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, departed for a business trip to New York, USA, to participate in the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UN), Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

It was noted that during the visit, Minister Bayramov will speak at the 79th session of the General Assembly, participate in several other international events, and hold bilateral meetings with foreign officials and heads of international organizations during the high-level week of the session.

AzerNews

