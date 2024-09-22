Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov Visits To New York
On September 22, 2024, Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign
Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, departed for a business trip
to New York, USA, to participate in the 79th session of the United
Nations General Assembly (UN), Azernews reports
citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.
It was noted that during the visit, Minister Bayramov will speak
at the 79th session of the General Assembly, participate in several
other international events, and hold bilateral meetings with
foreign officials and heads of international organizations during
the high-level week of the session.
