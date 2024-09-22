Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov Visits To New York

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 22, 2024, Jeyhun Bayramov, of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, departed for a business trip to New York, USA, to participate in the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UN), Azernews reports citing the of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

It was noted that during the visit, Minister Bayramov will speak at the 79th session of the General Assembly, participate in several other international events, and hold bilateral meetings with foreign officials and heads of international organizations during the high-level week of the session.