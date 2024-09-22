Lebanon: Death Toll From S. Beirut Suburbs Airstrike Rises To 45, 68 Injuries
9/22/2024 5:13:30 AM
BEIRUT, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese Ministry of Health's Public health Emergency Operations Center (PHEOC) confirmed that the death toll from the Israeli Occupation airstrike on a building in Beirut's southern suburbs has risen to 45, including women and children, with 68 others injured.
The ten-story building in Al-Qaem neighborhood was struck last Friday, and authorities say rescue teams are still working tirelessly to locate any missing individuals trapped under the rubble, PHEOC said in a statement Sunday.
Security forces are coordinating efforts on the ground, while forensic specialists from the Internal Security Forces (ISF) are collecting DNA samples from unidentified victims in local hospitals to determine their identities.
This airstrike is the latest in a series of violent incidents in Lebanon over recent days, following exploding pagers and further heightening tensions in the region. (end)
