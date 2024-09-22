Real Estate Trading Volume Exceeds Qr278m In Last Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the of Justice during the period from Septemebr 8-12 reached QR 219,835,698, while the total sales contracts for the real estate bulletin for residential units during the same period reached QR 58,393,628.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice stated that the list of properties traded for sale included vacant lands, residences, residential buildings, and residential units.

The sales operations were concentrated in the municipalities of Doha, Al Rayyan, Al Wakrah, Umm Salal, Al Dhaayen, Al Khor and Al Dhakira, Al Shamal, and Al Shahaniya, and in the areas of Pearl Island and Lusail 69.

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from Sep. 1-5 was over QR259m.