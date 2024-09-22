Ukraine Bans Telegram On Military And Govt Deivces, Citing Security Risks

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The National Defense and Security Council of Ukraine announced a ban on the messaging app Telegram on electronic devices used by the country's military and officials.

According to an AFP report, the council declared on Friday, September 20,“It has been decided to prohibit the installation and use of Telegram on the work devices of government officials, military personnel, security and defense workers, and companies operating critical infrastructure.”

A senior Ukrainian security official, who wished to remain anonymous, told AFP that military personnel“often use it to discuss confidential work matters.” He added,“This is a major source of information leaks as Russians easily hack Telegram.”

The National Defense and Security Council clarified that employees who are required to use Telegram as part of their duties, particularly for issuing official press statements, are exempt from this ban.

Telegram has been one of the main tools for the Ukrainian military and government to issue official statements since the Russian military invasion of the country.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the Security Council of Ukraine, noted in a Telegram post that the restriction only applies to official devices and does not include personal phones.

This ban comes as the head of Ukraine's military intelligence provided evidence showing that Russian special services can access Telegram messages, including deleted ones, and users' personal information.

It is important to note that this restriction applies only to work devices and does not extend to the private communication tools of the individuals mentioned.

This move highlights the growing concern over cybersecurity risks amidst the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. As digital communication becomes increasingly vulnerable to interception, protecting sensitive military and governmental information remains a top priority for Ukraine's security forces.

