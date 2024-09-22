Deadly Coal Mine Explosion In Iran's South Khorasan Kills At Least 30

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Iranian have reported a deadly explosion at a mine in South Khorasan Province, resulting in the death of at least 30 people.

BBC reported that the explosion occurred late on Saturday, September 21, at a coal mine located in Tabas, a region in South Khorasan, Iran.

Javad Ghenaat, the governor of South Khorasan, stated that the explosion was caused by a“sudden release of methane gas” and affected at least two blocks (B and C) of the mine.

According to him, the rescue operations in Block B have concluded, and out of the 47 workers in this block, 30 have died, while 17 others were injured and transferred to the hospital.

Simultaneously, 22 workers remain trapped in Block C, and efforts to remove the methane gas from the block and rescue the trapped workers are ongoing.

This tragic incident underscores the inherent dangers of mining operations, especially in regions where safety measures may not always be sufficient to prevent such disasters. The sudden release of methane gas is a frequent and deadly hazard in coal mines.

The explosion highlights the need for enhanced safety protocols and emergency preparedness in Iran's mining industry. As rescue efforts continue, the loss of lives and the risk to those still trapped serve as a somber reminder of the importance of stricter regulations to prevent future accidents.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram