Netherlands Contributes €16.1 Million To Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Announced the Netherlands' €16.1 Million Contribution to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund.

On Sunday, September 21, OCHA expressed gratitude via social X for the new contributions from the Netherlands to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund.

“OCHA thanks the Netherlands for a new contribution of EUR 15 million (US$16.1 million) to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund for 2024,” the statement said.

OCHA emphasized that the Netherlands, the third-largest donor, has provided over €89 million to Afghanistan since 2016.

Previously, OCHA also reported that the UK had contributed $7.8 million in aid to Afghanistan.

At the same time, OCHA warned that $227 million is needed to address Afghanistan's needs, but so far, only $14.6 million of the requested aid has been secured.

It is worth noting that various countries, including Germany, Switzerland, the UK, and the Netherlands, have provided aid to Afghanistan since the beginning of 2024.

According to reports, 80% of families in Afghanistan earn less than $1 per day per family member.

Humanitarian organizations in Afghanistan have repeatedly warned of the rising level of humanitarian needs and the decreasing funding available to address them.

The dire humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is further exacerbated by the forced deportation of refugees from neighbouring countries like Iran and Pakistan. These deportations, along with restrictive policies, leave Afghan refugees without support, adding to the already desperate situation.

The Taliban's suppressive policies, coupled with dwindling humanitarian aid, are deepening the crisis. The combination of economic collapse, food shortages, and lack of basic rights has made survival increasingly difficult for both those within Afghanistan and refugees seeking asylum abroad.

