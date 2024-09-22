(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

1. Excellencies, distinguished guests, it is really my great pleasure to join you for today's side event.

2. I would like to begin by thanking our co-hosts, Jamaica and the Netherlands. They have not only put this event together, but also ably led the intergovernmental process that produced the Declaration on Future Generations, to be adopted at the Summit of the Future tomorrow, as part of the Pact for the Future.

3. The Declaration on the Future Generations was a result of careful consideration from member states about the commitments and actions we need to undertake to secure our future even as we confront the challenges of today. What we need to think about now is the day after – how do we translate what we have put on paper into meaningful actions? Allow me to share a few reflections from a small country, Singapore.

4. First , the guiding principles and commitments in the Declaration have to be integrated and introduced into the way we make decisions and policies, both at home and here at the multilateral system. Some of these are foundational in everything that we do, whether it is respect for international law and the UN Charter; ensuring that human rights are respected, protected and promoted; or building peaceful, inclusive and just societies. For Singapore, providing opportunities for all; ensuring access to quality education and healthcare; and promoting social cohesion and religious and racial harmony are some principles that guide our policy thinking and making. These core values ensure that we consistently prioritise the needs and interests of future generations. In the same vein, it is important that countries continue to reflect on the Declaration and adapt our policies to address the evolving needs of the young people.

5. Second , addressing climate change is vital, especially for the future generations. According to the Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change or IPCC, global temperatures could rise by over three degrees by 2100 if current trends persist, far exceeding the 1.5-degree limit set by the Paris Agreement. In Singapore – an island-State smaller than the five boroughs of New York City combined – we are especially vulnerable to the adverse impact of climate change such as sea level-rise, as 30% of Singapore's land lies less than five metres above the sea level. This is why Singapore is acting on climate change.

6. At the same time, we need to balance this with other priorities such as economic development as well as other constraints. Trade-offs will inevitably need to be made and we need to engage our people in this journey, especially the young as the outcomes will impact them the most. Last year, Singapore launched a Climate Youth Development Programme to equip our youths with the knowledge and skills to contribute to Singapore's climate action efforts. Our youths also joined the Singapore delegation at the COP-28 last year and contributed ideas to raise our climate ambitions at the global level.

7. The global dimension is important because no country can solve climate change alone. Multilateralism must be at the heart of our response. This is why I encourage the young people of this generation to take an active interest in climate change and urge their governments to keep their commitments under the Paris Agreement, such as their Nationally Determined Contributions, or NDCs. They should also take an active interest in the progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals and provide their views and ideas on how we can accelerate their achievement.

8. Lastly , it is crucial that the Declaration has recognised children and youth as key collaborators and drivers of change. In fact, the process of developing the Declaration involved consultations with many stakeholders, including the youth. The Declaration is a testament to the importance of engaging the youth to understand their aspirations and to forge an inclusive vision for the future. For Singapore, our youths are similarly eager to contribute their views on the nation's future. For example, we recently had a series of conversations we called“Forward Singapore”, or Forward SG, to forge national consensus on renewing our social compact. We set up multiple youth panels to allow youths to co-develop policy positions, empowering them to shape Singapore's future. These discussions have been inspiring, proving that our youths are ready to take an active role in our nation's future.

9. Excellencies, Singapore looks forward to continuing this important conversation with fellow member states on how we can do better for our future generations.

10. Thank you.

. . . . .

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.