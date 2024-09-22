Nestlé Recognized as a Great Place to Work® in the UAE and KSA

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Nestlé has achieved the prestigious Great Place to Work® certification in both the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia for 2024. Furthering its commitment to providing an empowering and inclusive work environment, the company has also been distinguished as one of the Best Workplaces for Women in the GCC for 2024. These awards reaffirm Nestlé’s dedication to cultivating a work environment where every employee feels a deep sense of belonging and enjoys equal opportunities for personal and professional growth.



“A sincere thank you to our employees in the UAE and KSA who view Nestlé as a great workplace,” said David Moloto, Nestlé Human Resources Director for the Middle East and North Africa. “They take pride in their roles, feeling their contributions are valued and impactful within the community. Our success is driven by our employees, and it is their dedication and enthusiasm that enable Nestlé to be a place where individuals can thrive and make meaningful contributions.”



Operating 24 factories and employing more than 12,000 people across 19 countries, Nestlé embraces a workforce rich in diversity, representing nearly 90 nationalities. The company has established numerous initiatives to support its employees, including a comprehensive Global Parental Support Policy, flexible work arrangements, family care programs, an Employee Assistance Program, and an array of development opportunities such as mentoring and coaching.



The Great Place to Work® certification is awarded by a global organization that evaluates employee experiences worldwide through the Trust Model©, which focuses on credibility, respect, fairness, and camaraderie.



Earlier this year, Nestlé was honored with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority’s Parent-Friendly Label for its efforts in fostering a supportive working environment for parents.



Further highlighting its regional workplace excellence, Nestlé has also received certification as a 2024 Best Place to Work® in Morocco, underscoring its commitment to looking after its employee's wellbeing and creating an impact in the country.





