Coldplay India Tour 2025: Failed To Book Tickets? Check The Third Concert Date In Mumbai

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid the huge rush of fans to tickets for the upcoming Coldplay India Tour 2025, BookMyShow, on Sunday, restricted the maximum seat booking limit for a person to 4 seats. Due to the overwhelming response from fans, a third date has been added for the show, ie 21 January. The tickets for the new date will go live at 2 pm on Sunday.

“Due to unprecedented and phenomenal demand, a third date has been added to Coldplay's Of The Spheres World Tour in India. The Grammy-award winning will now also perform on January 21st, 2025, at the DY Patil Sports in Mumbai. The new show is a testament to the insatiable demand from fans eager to see the iconic band perform live. Tickets for this additional show will go live today, September 22, 2024, at 2 PM IST, exclusively on BookMyShow, India's leading entertainment destination,” said BookMyShow in a press release on Sunday.

The online ticketing platform made the announcement minutes after the Coldplay Mumbai concert 2024 tickets were sold out for two dates on Sunday. Earlier, the ticket booking limit was fixed to four tickets per person.

“We heard you and want every fan to have a fair chance of getting tickets to experience the show! One user can book a maximum of 4 TICKETS across all shows! Tickets go live at 12 PM SHARP,” read a post by BookMyShow on X.

The Coldplay Mumbai 2025 concert ticket sale went live on Sunday at 12 p.m. A few minutes after the site's service for for ticket booking, the BookMyShow server crashed due to massive user traffic.

According to BookMyShow, the sale for the tickets of the two shows on January 18 and 19, 2025, at Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Stadium, was supposed to open at 12 noon. Many said the tickets remained unavailable for booking well over 12.15 pm.

The ticket prices range from ₹2,500 to ₹12,500, with ₹35000 for lounge area, according to the platform's website. In less than an hour, the server got back up and BookMyShow shared a message of facing "heavy traffic" on every account trying to book a ticket, with the wait list going as high as 842,745 (data on BookMyShow website as per 1.39 pm).

"Because of heavy traffic, queue is moving slower than expected. Thank you for your patience!" read a message on the platform.