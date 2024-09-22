Tirupati Laddu Row: 'A Conspiracy...,' Advocate Files Complaint Against Former Andhra CM Jagan Reddy

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid the Tirupati Laddu Prasadam row, K. Karuna Sagar, High Court Advocate said on Sunday, 'shocked to hear laddu prasad contained beef, pork and fish oil'.



While speaking to ANI, he said, "...The Laddu prasad that is offered at Tirupati is world-famous for its divinity, sanctity and quality. I was shocked and surprised after seeing the lab reports which confirmed that the low-quality ghee which was used which was used in making Laddu prasad contained beef, pork and fish oil. This is an attack on the Hindu sentiments...This is a conspiracy..."

The row comes days after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu claimed that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus, a sweet offered at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, during the previous Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

Earlier this week, Sagar submitted a complaint against former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Chairman, board members and officials over Tirupati Prasadam row.

The advocate filed a complaint to the Saidabad Police Station in Hyderabad, alleging that they allowed the use of low-quality ghee mixed with animal fat in the sacred Laddu Prasadam offered at Tirupati Venkateshwara Swamy temple.

In his complaint, advocate Sagar said,“As a practicing Hindu and devoted follower of Sri Venkateshwara Swamy, I hold the Laddu Prasadam in the highest esteem. This offering has been an integral part of our faith for over 300 years, symbolizing divine blessings and serving as an essential component of the spiritual experience. A visit and darshan of Swamy feels incomplete without it.”

President of Hindu Sena Samiti files PIL

Meanwhile, Surjit Singh Yadav, President of Hindu Sena Samiti has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court on Saturday to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations of using animal fat in preparation of prasadam for Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Tirupati.

The President of Hindu Sena Samiti also sought registration of the complaint and investigation and prosecution of the persons involved in the alleged mixing of animal fat.

Meanwhile, Telangana Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also demanded strict action on the issue.

Speaking to ANI, VHP Vice President Ram Singh, said, "Vishwa Hindu Parishad is demanding that everyone involved in this should get immediately arrested and punished. If the government does not do that, then the Hindu organisation like Bjarang Dal, Sangh Parivar and the devotees of Balaji should take action."

