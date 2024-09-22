AMD Expands Automotive-Grade FPGAs with Smaller, Cost-Optimized Family for ADAS and Digital Cockpits

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Designed for power efficiency and space-constrained use cases, AMD Artix™ UltraScale+™ automotive-grade (XA) AU7P FPGAs are optimized for use in ADAS and infotainment applications.



Smaller silicon devices are becoming increasingly prevalent in automotive sensors and digital cockpits. According to the consulting firm Yole Intelligence, the Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) camera market was estimated to be $2B in 2023 and is projected to reach $2.7B by 2029.



To address these market needs, AMD is introducing the latest addition to the AMD Automotive XA family: the Artix™ UltraScale+™ XA AU7P. This cost-optimized FPGA is automotive-qualified and optimized for use in ADAS sensor applications and in-vehicle infotainment (IVI).



The new Artix™ UltraScale+™ XA AU7P is available in 9x9 mm packaging, the smallest package available for any AMD 16nm FPGAs or adaptive SoCs. This thin and lightweight device is ideal for camera vision or in-vehicle display applications. It’s also available in a chip-scale package, designed for increased routing/signal density for I/Os, better solder joint reliability, and enhanced electrical performance.



The Artix UltraScale+ device is the newest member of the AMD portfolio of automotive-grade, safe, and highly scalable FPGAs and adaptive SoCs, which also includes the AMD Spartan™ 7, Zynq™ 7000, and Zynq UltraScale+ product families.



“As the automotive market expands, optimizing form factor, power, and media processing has become even more critical for automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers,” said Wayne Lyons, Senior Director of Marketing, Automotive Segment, AMD. “With the release of this new, small-form-factor Artix UltraScale+ device, AMD continues its commitment to developing devices that address ADAS and IVI synergy.”



Customers are already designing the Artix UltraScale+ AU7P FPGAs into their ADAS edge devices such as thermal and IR cameras. Automotive designers can use these devices for data ingest and image/video processing for edge sensors. Additionally, these devices can be connected to in-vehicle displays to enhance infotainment features.



AMD Artix UltraScale+ XA AU7P FPGAs offer high signal compute density and optimized I/O in the smallest form factor available from the AMD auto portfolio. Artix UltraScale+ devices help customers maximize system performance with high DSP bandwidth for cost-sensitive and low-power ADAS edge applications, including networking, vision and video processing, and security features for safe connectivity.





