Huawei Cloud demonstrating AI for Industries Strategy to Solve Real-world problems during Global AI Summit in Riyadh

Huawei Cloud participated in the Global AI Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from September 10-12, showcasing its cutting-edge AI solutions that bridge the gap between artificial intelligence and industry needs. A Contributing Sponsor for the event, Huawei Cloud's participation highlights its commitment to "AI for Industries" and the company's practical approach to solving real-world problems.



The AI landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, with adoption shifting from consumer applications to industry-wide solutions. As AI becomes increasingly integrated into the core production systems of enterprises, it is unleashing unprecedented productivity and emerging as a primary driver of growth. This technological revolution is poised to reshape every industry, with AI foundation models at the forefront, enhancing efficiency and optimizing processes across diverse sectors.



In his keynote speech titled "Reshaping Industries with AI: A Practical Approach", Bruno Zhang, CTO of Huawei Cloud, emphasized Huawei Cloud's focus on accelerating intelligence across industries and developing AI solutions that address real-world challenges and deliver tangible value to businesses.



“AI is a powerful tool that can transform industries. At Huawei Cloud, we're committed to enabling organizations to harness its full potential by developing AI solutions that are practical, scalable, and tailored to the specific needs of their businesses," said Zhang. "We are committed to promote Tech for Good, and AI for Industries. Build the Cloud Foundation for an Intelligent World with Ubiquitous Cloud and Pervasive Intelligence."



Huawei Cloud Pangu AI models are revolutionizing various sectors. In meteorology, the Pangu Weather Model generates more accurate weather forecasts 10,000 times faster than traditional methods. It can predict a typhoon's path over 10 days in just 10 seconds on a single GPU with far higher accuracy. For government applications, the Pangu Government Model analyzes multimodal data to understand and manage tens of thousands of real-time city events, enabling rapid discovery and dispatch.



In the mining industry, the Pangu Mining Model powers intelligent main transport monitoring systems, detecting anomalies with 98% accuracy and improving safety for underground staff. For autonomous driving, the Pangu Automotive Model generates corner cases (situations that are outside the normal parameters) for complex driving scenes, reducing learning time for new scenarios from two weeks to less than two days.



Visitors to the Huawei Cloud booth explored a range of cutting-edge AI technologies and solutions that deliver practical AI solutions for real-world challenges across multiple industries. The Pangu Big Model for Autopilot delivers video generation capabilities for future predictions and corner case data in autonomous driving scenarios. Huawei Cloud CodeArts Snap, an intelligent development assistant, enhances programming efficiency through features like intelligent code generation and smart Q&A, covering various R&D scenarios and improving development efficiency by 30%.



Meanwhile, EasyAR Metaverse, a spatial computing platform used by around 200,000 global developers, offers mapping and localization tools supporting industries such as tourism, marketing, and education. The Human Flow Simulation and Crowded Management exhibition showcases AI-powered crowd flow simulations in 3D digital twin environments, applicable to areas like education, tourism, and customer service.



The Global AI Summit, held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, is the premier platform for advancing global dialogue on artificial intelligence. The summit aims to inspire meaningful discussions and debates, driving action-oriented solutions. With a focus on transforming conversations into tangible impact, the event is dedicated to leveraging AI to build a more equitable and sustainable world for all.







