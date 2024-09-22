Explore the Legacy of the Iconic Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel with Guided Heritage Tours

(MENAFN- Evops-PR) 19 September 2024



Discover a legendary chapter in maritime history as you step aboard the Queen Elizabeth 2 (QE2), the world’s most celebrated ocean liner, now permanently docked as a floating hotel in Dubai. While the QE2 no longer sails the high seas, it remains a living testament to a bygone era of luxury travel and historic voyages. Today, guests have the unique opportunity to explore this iconic vessel through through highly informative and unique guided heritage tours, offering an unparalleled glimpse into the ship’s illustrious past.



Ferghal Purcell, General Manager, Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel said, “The Queen Elizabeth 2 is a living piece of history, a vessel that has sailed through some of the most significant moments of the 20th century. Every corner of this iconic vessel tells a story of adventure and innovation. Our heritage tours allow visitors to step back in time and experience the grandeur of the QE2 in a way that is both educational and inspiring. It is our privilege to preserve this maritime legend and share its legacy with the world, ensuring that the spirit of the QE2 continues to captivate history enthusiasts and curious minds alike.”



Launched in 1969 by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the QE2 has seen nearly 40 years of service, completed 25 world cruises, and sailed over 6 million nautical miles - equivalent to traveling to the Moon and back 15 times. During its time in service, the QE2 carried around 2.5 million passengers and earned its place as the longest-serving ocean liner in the world. Now, firmly anchored in Dubai, this iconic ship invites visitors to explore its rich heritage, exquisite design, and fascinating maritime history.



The Queen Elizabeth 2 offers a selection of heritage tours, each designed to immerse visitors in the ship's remarkable story, from its celebrated design to its role in global events. These guided tours invite students, families, groups and curious travellers alike to experience firsthand the grandeur of this timeless vessel.





