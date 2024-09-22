AlUla Skies Festival 2024: Experience breathtaking heights and explore a world of possibilities under the stars

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton)

AlUla, Saudi Arabia – 20 September 2024:

The universally acclaimed AlUla Skies Festival is fast approaching and with just days to go before this ‘bucket list’ event returns bigger, bolder, and more breathtaking than ever, AlUla Moments has released exciting new details surrounding the upcoming 2024 edition.



The AlUla Skies Festival has captured hearts and amazed audiences since its debut, earning rave reviews as a mesmerizing celebration of the ancient city’s awe-inspiring landscapes.



This year, the festival makes its highly anticipated return under a brand-new theme – A spectacle from every angle – and a brand-new title certain to capture the attention and imagination of adventurers, explorers, stargazers, and night photographers alike.



The flagship festival featured as part of the AlUla Moments calendar brings a wide variety of experiences and excursions across the 10-day event from September 26 to October 5. From the Skies Festival Balloon Experience to the AlUla Stairway, Giant Swing, and much more, an impressive array of activities will ensure audiences from near and far explore AlUla’s stunning terrain from elevated vantage points.



For when the sun sets beyond the horizon of this remote location in Saudi Arabia’s northwestern region, its envious status as a spectacular astro-tourism haven really come to the fore. Herein lies another unmissable opportunity for AlUla Skies visitors; it’s the chance to embark on a series of once-in-a-lifetime experiences that perfectly embody the spirit of adventure and exploration.



To open the festival in style, Arab icon Amr Diab is set to perform on 27th September, with the Egyptian superstar performing under the blanket of stars as part of AlUla Moments’ new Concert Series. As an artist who has transcended musical borders for decades, guests can look forward to a thrilling performance from Amr Diab with tickets on sale for a limited time to the opening event concert.



Following a star-studded opening weekend, guests can expect to experience a night under the stars in a way that’s impossible almost anywhere else on the planet – something the AlUla Skies Festival will amplify in the week ahead.



Audiences can learn about the wonders of astronomy with A Magical Journey Among the Stars and hear stories of the stars while capturing AlUla’s astonishing night skies with Stargazing & Astrophotography activities. The festival also invites guests to embark on a twilight trek through the Sharaan Nature Reserve with the Madakhel Garden Night Hike under the stars.

Whether at AlUla Manara or Gharameel, or the lost city of Hegra – Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site – and its surrounding areas, a host of locations provide the best opportunities for visitors who want to experience an authentic Bedouin stargazing experience.



Guests can embark on night hikes, engage in stargazing sessions, enjoy drone shows, experience a Night Giant Swing Experience, climb the AlUla Stairway at Night, pamper themselves at a Wellness Pop-Up Under the Stars and take part in hands-on illuminating astrophotography experiences together with many exciting activations.



Furthermore, the AlUla Skies Festival will add to AlUla Manara’s ongoing activations journey, giving visitors an exclusive preview of AlUla’s copious potential as a celebrated astro-tourism destination. AlUla Manara with its local and international partners develop and accelerate its journey towards becoming a centre for world-class astronomical observation, AlUla Skies Festival will support this ambition – showcasing the Manara Program’s initial activations.





