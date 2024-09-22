Neuron Energy Partners with Pointo to Accelerate Battery-as-a-Service in EV Mobility Across Key Indian Markets

(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, 18th September 2024: Neuron Energy, a leading manufacturer of EV batteries, has announced a strategic partnership with Pointo, a pioneer in the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model. This collaboration will focus on leasing lithium-ion batteries to commercial E-Rickshaws in India. Starting in August 2024 and continuing through the following year, Neuron Energy has committed to delivering up to 12,000 high-capacity 5.1KW lithium-ion batteries for L3 category e-rickshaws, supporting the transition from lead-acid to lithium-ion technology and promoting the growth of sustainable electric mobility solutions.



Neuron Energy is recognized for its innovative range of electric mobility solutions, including lead-acid, lithium-ion, and cutting-edge sodium-ion batteries. Through this partnership, Pointo will lease Neuron Energy’s advanced battery packs as part of its comprehensive EV initiative across key markets such as Kolkata, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. This initiative will further enhance electric mobility infrastructure in these regions, offering e-rickshaw drivers cost-effective, high-performance alternatives to traditional batteries.



Commenting on the partnership, Pratik Kamdar, CEO& Co-Founder of Neuron Energy, said “Our collaboration with Pointo signifies a significant shift in advancing sustainable mobility solutions by ensuring consistent, high-quality battery supply for the rapidly growing E-Rickshaw sector. At Neuron Energy, we are committed to driving the future of electric mobility through our innovative battery technologies, and this alliance will enable us to scale our efforts in transforming the EV landscape across India.”



Riki Biswas, Founder of Pointo, said “Pointo, as a pioneer in the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) sector, integrates OEMs and NBFCs to ensure the highest quality and performance of our products while streamlining battery leasing and lifecycle management. Our partnership with Neuron will accelerate market entry and establish premier service facilities, enhancing customer support and minimizing downtime. Together, we are committed to advancing the adoption of next-generation green batteries and delivering sustainable energy solutions for the mobility sector.”



The leasing model for EV batteries is seen as a game-changer, offering an affordable, scalable, and sustainable solution to drive the adoption of electric vehicles. This partnership reflects the shared vision of Neuron Energy and Pointo to promote eco-friendly transportation and enhance the Indian EV ecosystem for a greener future.







