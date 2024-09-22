Jordan To Host 9Th Arab Renewable Energy Forum Monday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 22 (Petra) -- The 9th Arab Forum is set to take place in Amman on Monday, bringing together participants from 13 countries to discuss key advancements in the renewable energy sector.The forum, held under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Sanaa Asem, Chairperson of the Council of Elders of the Arab Renewable Energy Commission, will focus on the future of renewable energy and green education in the Arab world.The forum's agenda includes discussions on electric vehicle incentives, the development of green hydrogen, and the integration of technical and vocational green education into national curricula. Participants will also explore the potential for international electrical connectivity, as Arab nations aim to strengthen their renewable energy infrastructure.In a statement, the Arab Renewable Energy Commission emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy linking education to the labor market, with a particular focus on technical, vocational, and educational skills. Jordan, recognized as a regional leader in this area, will play a key role in shaping the discussions.The forum will also launch several initiatives to foster creativity and innovation among students. These include the Arab Solar Car Race, organized in collaboration with the American Solar Challenge, and the Solar Boat Race, in partnership with the International Solar Boat Organization based in the Netherlands. These competitions are designed to encourage school and university students to engage in sustainable technology development.Mohammad Al-Taani, Secretary-General of the Arab Renewable Energy Commission, highlighted that Arab investments in renewable energy are projected to surpass $1 trillion by 2040. He underscored the strategic importance of Jordan's geographic location, which connects the Arab region with Europe and Africa, in advancing international electrical connectivity initiatives.Al-Taani also announced plans to establish the Islamic Renewable Energy Organization. The new organization will aim to enhance scientific, technical, and technological collaboration among Islamic countries, while respecting the cultural, traditional, and societal values of each member state.The forum is expected to set a new roadmap for sustainable energy practices in the Arab world, driving forward innovation and collaboration across the region.