Bridgestone MEA Showcases Pioneering Innovations and Green Mobility Solutions at ITS World Congress 2024

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) September 20, 2024: Bridgestone, a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, took part in the 30th ITS World Congress in Dubai as the Innovation Partner, reaffirming the company’s leadership in driving sustainable mobility through advanced technologies. Bridgestone emphasised its commitment to sustainable mobility at the event, with a strong focus on accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and other eco-friendly transportation solutions.



Attendees at the Congress had the opportunity to learn about Bridgestone's latest advancements in tyre technology. Bridgestone’s tyres, which prioritise performance, energy efficiency, and reduced environmental impact, were a standout feature at the event, underscoring the company’s contributions to the global shift towards sustainable mobility.



Jacques Fourie, President of Bridgestone Middle East and Africa said: "Our participation at the ITS World Congress 2024 exhibits our steadfast commitment to developing cutting-edge solutions that not only meet the evolving needs of the industry, but also promote a sustainable future. As electric cars and eco-friendly solutions become critical in cutting emissions and decarbonising the transportation sector, we take pride in leading the shift to a more sustainable transport ecosystem.”



"We look forward to carrying out the ground-breaking work with our partners in the MEA region to advance sustainable mobility and encourage innovation in the industry," he added.



The latest ITS World Congress, brought together global leaders in mobility, technology, and policy to discuss the future of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS). Bridgestone had an excellent opportunity to present its state-of-the-art innovations and provide insights on the industry's shift to greener, more efficient transportation systems at the event, which was organised by ERTICO and hosted by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).



Over the years, Bridgestone has built an exceptional range of advanced, high-performing tyres that cater to the constantly evolving demands of the mobility sector. In light of Bridgestone’s unwavering dedication to shaping the future of mobility, the company proactively forges key alliance, which include various industry and sustainability collaborations as well as Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) business partnerships More than 60,000 customers worldwide also rely on Bridgestone's Webfleet fleet management solution to increase productivity, support drivers, improve safety, maintain compliance, and operate more sustainably. With data-driven mobility solutions, Webfleet's launch in the UAE has paved the way for a more sustainable future, seamlessly integrating with the company's E8 Commitment. These advancements support Bridgestone's goal of creating an intelligent, connected transportation system that uses data-driven technologies to lessen the environmental impact of transportation systems around the world.



Being part of the ITS World Congress reaffirmed Bridgestone’s commitment to addressing the region's mobility challenges through collaboration with key industry players, policymakers, and technology providers. More importantly, Bridgestone reiterated that its research and development teams will continue to explore new possibilities and innovations, highlighting the company's resolve to pioneering intelligent and eco-friendly solutions for the sector.





MENAFN22092024003685011158ID1108700627