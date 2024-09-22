Türkiye's BIST 100 opens Friday’s session with gains

(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, commenced trading on Friday at 9,986.53 points, reflecting a modest increase of 0.11 percent, or 10.92 points, compared to its previous closing value. This slight rise indicates a continuation of positive momentum following a robust performance the day before. On Thursday, the BIST 100 experienced a notable jump of 2.06 percent, closing at 9,975.61 points, which was accompanied by a significant daily transaction volume of 85 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD2.49 billion.



As market activities progressed, various foreign exchange rates were observed. As of 11:05 a.m. local time (08:05 GMT), the exchange rate for the US dollar against the Turkish lira stood at 34.1120. In comparison, the euro was valued at 38.0860 Turkish liras, while the British pound exchanged for 45.4090 Turkish liras. These rates indicate the ongoing fluctuations in currency values, which are essential for traders and investors operating within the Turkish financial landscape.



Meanwhile, the commodities market displayed notable prices as well. The price of one ounce of gold was reported at USD2,606.3, which reflects continued investor interest in gold as a safe-haven asset amidst economic uncertainties. Additionally, Brent crude oil was priced at approximately USD73.80 per barrel, signaling a steady interest in energy commodities amid fluctuating global oil markets.



Overall, the positive performance of the BIST 100, coupled with the trends in foreign exchange rates and commodity prices, suggests a dynamic economic environment in Türkiye. Investors and analysts will likely be keeping a close watch on these developments to gauge future market directions and potential investment opportunities.

