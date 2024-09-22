Malaysia's representative urges greater exposure of Iranian products to his nation

(MENAFN) Malaysia's Ambassador to Iran, Khairi Bin Omar, has emphasized the need for greater exposure of Iranian products to Malaysian consumers, citing a lack of familiarity with these goods in the Malaysian market. In a recent meeting with representatives from the private sector in Zanjan Province, he urged for concerted efforts to introduce Iranian products more prominently in Malaysia.



Bin Omar pointed out that the two countries share numerous relations and cultural commonalities, which could serve as a foundation for enhancing trade connections. He highlighted the potential for collaboration in the food sector, suggesting that increasing the export and import of food products could help foster acceptance and appreciation of each other's goods.



He acknowledged the challenges posed by existing restrictions and sanctions but stressed that expanding trade relations and business interactions would benefit both economies. The ambassador called on the authorities of both countries to implement measures that would facilitate closer cooperation between their respective private sectors, thereby paving the way for increased economic dynamism and prosperity.



By promoting these interactions, Bin Omar believes that both Iran and Malaysia can leverage their existing ties to create a more vibrant trading environment that supports mutual growth and development.

MENAFN22092024000045015839ID1108700576