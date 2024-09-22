Deputy Amir Sends Congratulations To Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques
Date
9/22/2024 4:06:53 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Deputy Amir sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani sent on Sunday a cable of congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of his country's National Day.
