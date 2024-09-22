1,500 People Evacuated Due To Record Rains In South Korea

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) About 1,500 people evacuated their homes in South Korea due to torrential rains that battered the southern regions of the country.

As of Sunday morning, 1,501 people were temporarily forced to evacuate their homes in seven cities and provinces, including Busan, North Gyeongsang and South Gyeongsang Provinces, according to the country's Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

About 682 people of the evacuees have yet to return to their homes. No casualties have been reported so far.

Heavy precipitation drenched South Gyeongsang and Jeolla provinces, as well as Gangwon Province, from Friday through Saturday, with Changwon, 296 kilometers southeast of Seoul, receiving rainfall of 519.2 millimeters, the southern city of Busan having 390.2 mm, and the southwestern city of Yeosu 399.5 mm.

A total of 170 homes, three factories, a hospital were also inundated. In agriculture, around 4,166 hectares of farmland were submerged.

In July, 2023, 44 people had died due to floods in South Korea.

