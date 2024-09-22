Meteorology Department Expects Hot Weather Today

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Sunday will be hazy at first, becoming hot daytime with chance of local by non time, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, the weather will be fine, the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable less than 05 KT at first, becoming mainly northeasterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT, gusting to 20 KT at places at times.

Offshore, it will be variable northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 04 - 14 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft; while offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft.

Visibility will be 4 - 10 km inshore, and 5 - 10 km offshore.

MENAFN22092024000067011011ID1108700544