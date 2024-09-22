Police reports shooting in Alabama’s Birmingham leaves 4 dead

(MENAFN) A tragic shooting in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday night resulted in the deaths of four individuals and left dozens more injured. The Birmingham Police Department reported that officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the busy Five Points South area of the city. In a statement on social media, the department noted that there were likely multiple casualties, prompting an immediate police response to the scene.



According to a local news outlet, the shooting occurred around 11 p.m., claiming the lives of at least four victims, with several others sustaining life-threatening injuries. Three of the deceased were pronounced dead at the scene, while the fourth succumbed to injuries at a hospital. The incident has raised serious concerns in the community, particularly regarding the safety of public spaces.



Investigators have not made any arrests yet and believe there may have been multiple shooters involved in the attack. They are currently examining the possibility that a firearm equipped with a "switch"—which allows semi-automatic weapons to fire at a higher rate—was used during the shooting. This detail highlights the potential severity and premeditated nature of the incident.



In light of the ongoing investigation, the Birmingham Police Department has sought assistance from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Authorities are actively appealing to witnesses for information that could aid in identifying those responsible for the violence. Officer Truman Fitzgerald emphasized the importance of public cooperation, stating, "There is no greater resource than the public," and assured that the police would do everything possible to bring the perpetrators to justice.

MENAFN22092024000045015839ID1108700533