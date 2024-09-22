Iran-Uzbekistan business forum takes place in Tashkent

(MENAFN) On September 19, the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, hosted a business forum between Iran and Uzbekistan, where officials and business representatives from both countries discussed ways to enhance their trade relations. This event, reported by the portal of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), served as a platform for exchanging ideas on expanding mutual trade ties.



During the forum, ICCIMA Head Samad Hassanzadeh emphasized the need for increased exchanges between Iran and Uzbekistan. Leading a business delegation, he highlighted the importance of developing new strategies to strengthen economic cooperation as a key objective of the forum. Hassanzadeh stressed that both nations must take significant steps to capitalize on their existing potential and opportunities, which could pave the way for long-term economic relationships between their respective business communities.



He further remarked on the cultural connections and friendship that exist between the two nations, noting the recent high-level visits between their leaders. He pointed out that there have been three presidential visits in recent years, reflecting a growing interest in collaboration at both the governmental and business levels. With the establishment of a new Iranian government focused on removing barriers to foreign trade, Hassanzadeh expressed optimism about a renewed chapter in Iran's economic partnerships, particularly with regional countries.



In his comments, Hassanzadeh also outlined the necessary infrastructure needed to achieve economic goals between Iran and Uzbekistan. This includes improvements in banking and monetary systems, transportation, customs development, trade tariff adjustments, and the exchange of technical knowledge. He set an ambitious target to increase bilateral trade from the current USD500 million to USD1 billion by the end of the year, emphasizing the abundant economic potential available for operators in both countries. He urged policymakers to take the enthusiasm for cooperation seriously to realize these economic opportunities.

