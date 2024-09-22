This Week An Interview In New York Art Life Magazine With Expert Designer Nahid Shirzadkhan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Nahid ShirzadkhanCHELSEA, MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New York Art Life Magazine brings us an enlightening interview with Nahid Shirzadkhan , a visionary industrial designer revolutionizing animal welfare design. With nearly two decades of experience, Nahid has established herself as a trailblazer, combining her expertise in industrial design with a profound passion for improving the lives of animals, particularly dogs.Nahid's design journey began at an early age, heavily influenced by her father, a professional mechanical and industrial engineer. This early exposure, combined with hands-on experience in her family's factory, shaped her innovative approach to design. Building on this solid foundation, she pursued a Bachelor of Design in Industrial Design, followed by a Master of Architecture. In 2021, Nahid further expanded her expertise by moving to the United States, where she completed a second Master's degree in Industrial Design at the University of Illinois Chicago. Her keen ability to identify emerging design opportunities and market gaps has enabled her to create inventive solutions that seamlessly blend aesthetics and functionality.Currently serving as a Senior Designer at TEAMS Design USA Inc ., one of the world's most prestigious global design studios, Nahid makes waves in the field. With its global presence, a diverse team representing over 20 nationalities, and a portfolio boasting more than 1,000 design awards, TEAMS Design USA Inc. provides the ideal platform for Nahid to showcase her talents and innovative approach to design. The studio's client roster, including giants like Bosch, Hitachi, Dremel, Essilor, and Electro-Voice, speaks volumes about the caliber of work Nahid is involved in. In her role, Nahid leverages her extensive experience to create impactful designs across various industries, including beauty, pharmaceutical, aviation, healthcare, and home goods.Her position as the lead Senior Industrial Designer for numerous distinguished projects at TEAMS Design USA Inc., including the Product Excellence and Renewal Lab (PERLab) Kearney, underscores her expertise in strategy development and project execution. This role demonstrates her seniority, charisma, and professionalism, all of which are a reflection of her extensive experience, education, and background.Nahid is an accomplished woman designer who is making a remarkable impact on the lives of animals, particularly dogs. Her deep commitment to animal welfare sets her apart in the design world. This passion, which began in her childhood, has guided her career, leading her to develop innovative products that address critical gaps in the pet market. Her journey took a significant turn about a decade ago when she adopted her dog, Toffee. This experience not only deepened her bond with animals but also revealed significant opportunities for improvement in pet products.One of Nahid's most notable projects addresses the urgent health issue of dog bites in the United States. With over 31,000 children visiting emergency rooms annually due to dog bites, Nahid developed the groundbreaking "Toffee Toy" ecosystem. This innovative product, complemented by an augmented reality (AR) app, is designed to educate children about safe interactions with dogs, fostering empathy and understanding. The Toffee Toy goes beyond a mere plaything, serving as a comprehensive educational tool aimed at promoting responsible pet ownership and reducing dog abandonment. By encouraging children and families to view dogs as individuals with distinct personalities and needs, Nahid's creation is paving the way for more harmonious human- animal relationships. This project highlights Nahid's commitment to seeking multi-species ethnography in design. Her design vision reflects a profound understanding of the needs and well- being of all species, demonstrating how thoughtful and empathetic design can result in more effective and inclusive solutions.Nahid's expertise has garnered significant recognition in both academic and professional circles. Dr. Nicholas Dodman, a world-renowned dog behavior expert and Professor Emeritus at Tufts Veterinary School, invited her to join the Center for Canine Behavior Studies (CCBS) as a Lead Design Expert. In this role, Nahid made substantial contributions to the Be Bite Smart initiative, developing educational materials across various mediums aimed at reducing dog bites among children. Her achievements in design and animal health have earned her notable accolades, including being named a USA Midwest District Finalist for the IDSA Merit Awards in 2023. This honor not only celebrates Nahid's exceptional work, but also sets a high standard for aspiring designers in the region.Looking to the future, Nahid envisions significant advancements in the pet product sector, an industry experiencing unprecedented growth and projected to reach $500 billion by 2030. She anticipates a growing focus on products that strengthen the human-animal bond, with technology playing a pivotal role. From AI-powered devices that monitor a dog's health in real-time to sustainable, eco-friendly materials designed with pet safety in mind, Nahid's vision for the future of pet products is both innovative and responsible.Nahid Shirzadkhan's story is one of passion, innovation, and dedication to improving the lives of both animals and their human companions. Her work at TEAMS Design USA Inc, coupled with her groundbreaking projects like the Toffee Toy, and her contribution to the Be BiteSmart initiatives showcases the power of design to address critical societal issues. As she continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in animal welfare design, Nahid Shirzadkhan stands as an inspiration to designers and animal lovers alike.Don't miss this exciting interview in New York Art Life Magazine, where Nahid shares her insights, experiences, and vision for a future where design serves both humans and animals in harmony.

