Indvban: India Name Unchanged Squad For Kanpur Test

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Soon after the win in the first Test against Bangladesh on Sunday, the BCCI announced an unchanged squad for the second Test, which will take place at Green Park in Kanpur from September 27.

"The Men's Selection Committee has retained the same squad for the second Test of the series against Bangladesh," the BCCI statement read.

Rohit Sharma-led side lead the series 1-0 after a comprehensive 280-run win in the first Test at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After the win, India sits on top of the World Test Championship points table, with Bangladesh slipping a spot to be placed sixth.

India's squad for the 2nd Test against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal