Quad Summit: Civilian Deaths, Humanitarian Crisis In Gaza Unacceptable

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Leaders of the Quad group stated that the massive loss of civilian lives and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza are unacceptable, urging the release of hostages, which they believe could lead to an immediate and long-term ceasefire.

In a joint statement issued Saturday following their summit, held at US President Joe Biden's home in Delaware, the Quad members--representing the US, Australia, India, and Japan--expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation.

The summit saw the participation of Biden, Japanese Prime Fumio Kishida, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

At the heart of their message was an urgent call for a significant increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The leaders stressed that preventing the conflict from spiraling further across the region is critical, calling on all sides to respect international law, including humanitarian guidelines and welcomed UN Security Council Resolution 2735, which calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Quad leaders urged all parties to take swift action to protect civilians, including humanitarian workers, and ensure safe and rapid aid delivery.

They underlined that the future reconstruction of Gaza must have robust international backing, while warning against the risk of regional escalation.

The leaders reiterated their commitment to a sovereign Palestinian state within a two-state solution framework, calling for an end to unilateral actions--like settlement expansions and acts of violent extremism--that threaten peace efforts on both sides.

Turning to the war in Ukraine, the Quad expressed grave concern over its horrific humanitarian consequences, reiterating the need for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace based on international law and the UN Charter.

They also highlighted the war's ripple effects on global food and energy security, especially for the world's most vulnerable nations.

They reiterated their opposition to the use or threat of nuclear weapons in this war.

Regarding the South China Sea, the Quad leaders voiced strong concern over the militarization of disputed features and coercive, intimidating actions in the region, denouncing the dangerous use of coast guard vessels and maritime militias, including the increasing use of hazardous maneuvers.

They condemned North Korea's continued ballistic missile tests, which violate numerous UN resolutions, and warned against Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions.

The current partnership between the four nations is expected to enter a new phase, as both Biden and Kishida will soon leave office.

The Quad, originally established in 2007 as a security dialogue between the US, India, Japan, and Australia, resumed its activities in 2017 after a long hiatus, amid rising tensions in the Asia-Pacific region, with China and the Korean Peninsula frequently in the spotlight. (end)

