Hezbollah Says Targeted Israeli Base, Military Industry Near Haifa

Beirut, Lebanon: Hezbollah said it targeted military production facilities and an air base in northern Israel on Sunday after Israeli strikes on south Lebanon that the military said targeted rocket launchers.

The Lebanese group said in a statement that the rocket fire at the area of the northern Israeli city of Haifa was part of its response to this week blamed on Israel.

"In an initial response" to the explosions of pagers and two-way radios on Tuesday and Wednesday, Hezbollah "bombed the Rafael military complexes" in northern Israel with "dozens" of Katyusha, Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 rockets, the group said.

Hezbollah also said it targeted the "Ramat David base and airport", around 45 kilometres (28 miles) from the border, twice overnight with "dozens" of Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 rockets "in response to the repeated Israeli attacks that targeted different Lebanese regions and killed many civilians".

The Ramat David site is among the deepest inside Israeli territory that the group has said it has targeted in nearly a year of cross-border exchanges.

The air base and the Rafael site both appeared in drone footage Hezbollah released in recent months, in videos seen as a potential bank of targets for the group in case of widening conflict.

The Israeli army said more than 100 projectiles were fired from Lebanon early Sunday morning, adding fire services were working to put out blazes sparked by falling munitions.

