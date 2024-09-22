Ministry Of Justice Awarded ISO 27001 Certification For Information Security

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Justice, represented by its Information Systems Department, has been awarded the ISO 27001 certification after implementing the latest internationally recognized standards in information management, security, and risk assessment.

Director of the Information Systems Department at the Ministry of Justice, Mohammed Juma Al Kaabi, emphasized that this certification reflects the ministry's commitment to securing and protecting information systems, ensuring the highest standards of cybersecurity within IT operations.

Al Kaabi highlighted that the certification also showcases the ministry's dedication to implementing appropriate policies, procedures, and controls aligned with the national digital strategy and best global practices for managing security risks, that threaten the confidentiality, integrity and availability of information technology systems.

He explained that this project, initiated by the IT section of the department, marks a significant achievement in enhancing the information security environment within the Ministry of Justice, strengthening credibility, and building trust with stakeholders. It demonstrates the ministry's commitment to protecting IT systems, infrastructure, and processed information while ensuring compliance with national and international cybersecurity standards.

The ISO 27001 certification requirements include the implementation of a comprehensive program to ensure the application of all information security controls and the continuous assessment of related risks for the services provided by the ministry. It also involves designing and implementing a complete set of information security controls for services and technologies used by the ministry.