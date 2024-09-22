Ministry Of Public Health Launches Online Platform To Present National Health Strategy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Ministry of Public (MoPH) has launched an on its official website to introduce the National Health Strategy (2024-2030). The platform aims to familiarise the public with the strategy's objectives and future vision.

The strategy aspires to support the population of Qatar by fostering a health-focused society supported by an integrated health system centred on clinical excellence, sustainability, and innovation.

The online platform provides a detailed explanation of the Strategy's objectives, along with its key areas and priority pillars. These include: Improved population health and wellbeing, with a focus on individuals and population outcomes; Excellence in service delivery and patient experience, concentrating on providers, integrated care, and patient experience; and Health system efficiency and resilience, with a focus on health system enablers.

Ali Abdulla Al Khater, Communication Advisor to the Minister of Public Health and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Healthcare Communication, emphasised that the launch of the platform reflects the Ministry's ongoing commitment to enhancing transparency and promoting community engagement. He added that the platform will also play a crucial role in raising awareness of the Strategy's importance and goals, further strengthening public confidence in the healthcare system.

He went on to explain,“The new platform has been carefully designed to present information about the Strategy in an engaging and clear manner, allowing users to easily navigate the different components of the Strategy and learn about its objectives and priorities. Users can also explore the initiatives and plans being implemented to achieve these priorities, aimed at improving the quality of healthcare services and providing comprehensive healthcare to all members of society.”

The platform also highlights some of the achievements of the previous National Health Strategy (2018-2022) and outlines the remaining challenges that the new strategy must address to continue overcoming them. It presents the implementation initiatives and actions needed for the successful execution of the healthcare strategy, providing decision-makers with clear and actionable information and guidance.

It is worth noting that the recently launched National Health Strategy 2024-2030,“Health for All”, aims to improve the health and well-being of Qatar's population through excellence in service delivery while ensuring sustainability and efficiency via an integrated and resilient healthcare system.