UDST Marks International University Sport Week

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and (UDST) celebrated the International University Week (IUSW) for the third year in a row by hosting a range of interactive sports events across campus. This initiative offered students and staff an opportunity to engage in team-based games and physical activities, emphasising the importance of regular exercise in fostering a healthy and active lifestyle.

The five-day event was strategically planned to lead up to the International Day of University Sport (IDUS), celebrated by Unesco and the International University Sports Federation which has awarded UDST Platinum status as a healthy campus. With extended festivities, UDST highlighted its dedication to promoting sport for all and strengthening its ties with the global university sports network.

Dr. Salem Al Naemi, President of UDST, commented:“IUSW goes beyond showcasing athleticism; it's about creating a space where our University community and the public can unite, engage in physical activity, and enjoy themselves. Sports play an integral role in every culture, promoting positivity, performance, and collaboration. The vibrant spirit at UDST inspired us to extend the event to a full week, ensuring more people could get involved. As a FISU Healthy Campus, we aim to continue bridging the worlds of sport and academia, fostering an environment where future generations can thrive through active and healthy lifestyles.”

Building on the success and excitement of last year's IUSW, this year's event proved to be equally inclusive and engaging with over 1000 participants. The Fun Olympics stood out as one of the main highlights, with participants representing each of their countries in games like tug of war, water bottle challenge and red light, green light. The event concluded with the presentation of the Global Champions Trophy to the winning team and a special trophy for the best and loudest crowd.

The“Game of the Month” brought additional energy, featuring a basketball game between the UDST Wolves and Stallion Hoopers. Throughout the week, participants were introduced to UDST's extensive fitness offerings through FusionFit sessions and classes. Sports education sessions were held to promote the importance of physical activity.

The week also witnessed friendly competitions across a range of sports, including football, padel, volleyball, and futsal ensuring there was something for everyone to enjoy.

UDST's competitive spirit extends beyond campus, with the Male Football Wolves currently competing in the 2nd Asian Universities Sports Federation (AUSF) Football Competition in Yanbian, China. Additionally, the University is set to participate in another global event, the World InterUniversities Championship 2024 in Rome.