Entrepreneurship at Carnegie Mellon challenges students to think globally and act locally

(MENAFN- BLJ Worldwide) This summer, Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) piloted its newest course in entrepreneurship. The course is the latest in a series of new offerings that inspire students to use an entrepreneurial mindset to solve impactful problems. CMU-Q students from every major can take courses in entrepreneurship or pursue a Tech Entrepreneurship minor. Students in the Business Administration program may also complete a concentration in entrepreneurship.

Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q, believes students gain deeper insight when they apply their knowledge to real-world scenarios. “Entrepreneurship education at CMU-Q continues to adapt as markets and technology move forward. Qatar’s entrepreneurial landscape is vibrant, active, and forward-thinking, and our students learn to identify problems and opportunities, see gaps in the market and create solutions.”

Maher Hakim is a distinguished career professor in entrepreneurship in CMU-Q’s Business Administration program and the architect of the new courses. “I encourage students to think about global problems but start within the local context” he said.

“When entrepreneurship thrives, it is because innovators are working within a business-friendly environment, they work on diverse teams with different perspectives, and they are solving big problems starting with the people around them.”

The newest business administration offering at CMU-Q is a summer project course that includes a three-week intensive program in Portugal hosted by the European Innovation Academy. Students prepare ideas and sharpen their problem-solving skills, then they spend three weeks working within international and multi-disciplinary teams developing a business plan to pitch to investors.

The course was an exceptional experience for Lujain Al Mansoori and Mohammad Annan, who teamed up with Ayah Karar from the University of Richmond and Tseng YuHao from Feng Chia University. The team created Brisa, a solution for companies to keep outdoor workers cool while they work in hot temperatures. The team developed a prototype for a wearable cooling device, as well as a data-driven dashboard to monitor workers’ health.

“For me, I am motivated to solve problems that make a difference within Qatar,” said Al Mansoori. “The weather in the summer is very hot, and if we invented a new way to make working in hot weather safer and more comfortable, that would really affect people’s lives.”

The team was named one of the top teams at EIA, and they were invited to present their idea at the final showcase.

“The EIA was an incredible experience that allowed us to apply our classroom knowledge to real-world challenges,” said Annan. “CMU-Q’s approach to entrepreneurship education provided us with the tools to create meaningful solutions.”

This fall, the Business Administration program will extend its entrepreneurship network and expertise through a startup bootcamp and competition for university students within and outside of Qatar. In collaboration with the Qatar Research Development and Innovation Council and the European Innovation Academy, Start for Good invites students to develop their ideas for making positive change in the world. After an intensive hybrid training program, the top teams will present their plans at a final showcase at CMU-Q. More information is available through Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar.





