Qatar Philatelic And Numismatic Centre Organises 'Flags And Currencies Of The World' Exhibition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Philatelic and Numismatic Centre organised a stamp and currency entitled“Flags and Currencies of the World,” in cooperation with Qatar Post.

The exhibition includes a display of 12 glass frames, each with 16 different paintings, including 7 frames containing stamps of the flags of the countries of the world with their envelopes, in addition to 5 frames containing paper currency with the state stamp of various countries of the world, along with an introductory brochure about the stamps in Arabic and English.

Director of the Centre, Hussain Rajab Al Ismail, explained in a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the exhibition of flags and currencies of the world is being held as part of a collaborative effort with Qatar Post. The aim of this exhibition is to educate the public about the flags of different countries and the currencies used in each country by displaying stamps and coins.

