Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Mali
Date
9/22/2024 2:22:06 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent on Sunday a cable of congratulations to interim President of the Republic of Mali HE Colonel Assimi Goita on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.
