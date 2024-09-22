Summit Of The Future Kicking Off In New York, With Zelensky Set To Speak Monday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A two-day Summit of the Future will launch its work at the UN Headquarters in New York on Sunday. President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine will speak at the event on Monday.

According to Ukrinform's own correspondent in New York, about 250 speeches by heads of delegations from almost all countries around the world (about 190), represented by heads of state and government, their deputies or ministers, and more than 60 representatives from international organizations are scheduled to attend the event.

In five-minute addresses, speakers will speak of seeking answers to global challenges.

Following the summit, the so-called Pact for the Future should be agreed that will lay down chapters on sustainable development and its financing; international peace and security; science, technology, innovation and digital cooperation; youth and future generations; and transformation of global management.

Zelensky's address is scheduled for September 23, around 15:00 (22:00 Kyiv time).

Around the same time, the event of the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen will take place at the UN headquarters with the participation of Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska, dedicated to ensuring the rights of children both at the national and international levels.

On September 24, the Ukrainian president will take part in the UN Security Council meeting on the Ukraine issue. On September 25, he will speak at the general debate, held as part of the high week of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

During Zelensky's visit to New York, numerous bilateral meetings with state leaders are set to be held.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the draft Pact for the Future, which will be approved following the Summit of the Future, states that the parties express concern over threats to international peace and security, in particular violations of the goals and principles of the Charter, including acts of aggression, and the growing risk of nuclear war.

The chapter on international peace and security contains provisions regarding the need to eliminate the root causes of armed conflicts, protect the civilian population, prosecute war crimes, combat threats at sea, prevent terrorism, etc.