Russia's Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,500 In Past Day
Date
9/22/2024 2:15:22 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The estimated total combat casualties the Russian forces have suffered in Ukraine since the invasion have amounted to 642,420.
That's including 1,500 killed or wounded in the past 24 hours, reports the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.
Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed 8,768 Russian tanks (+22 in the past day), 17,222 (+52) armored fighting vehicles, 18,333 (+63) artillery systems, 1,195 (+2) multiple rocket launchers, 949 air defense systems, 369 warplanes, 328 helicopters, 15,628 (+67) UAVs, 2,595 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 25,023 (+57) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,144 (+19) units of specialized equipment.
Read also:
Azov shows Ukrainian FPV drones
destroying Russian attack, recon UAVs
The report notes that the total amount of downed cruise missiles has been updated in the view of the latest verifications provided by intelligence.
MENAFN22092024000193011044ID1108700422
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.