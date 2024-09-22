Russia's Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,500 In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The estimated total combat casualties the Russian forces have suffered in Ukraine since the invasion have amounted to 642,420.

That's including 1,500 killed or wounded in the past 24 hours, reports the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed 8,768 Russian tanks (+22 in the past day), 17,222 (+52) armored fighting vehicles, 18,333 (+63) artillery systems, 1,195 (+2) multiple rocket launchers, 949 air defense systems, 369 warplanes, 328 helicopters, 15,628 (+67) UAVs, 2,595 missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 25,023 (+57) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,144 (+19) units of specialized equipment.

The report notes that the total amount of downed cruise missiles has been updated in the view of the latest verifications provided by intelligence.