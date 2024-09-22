Siddhant Chaturvedi: I'm A Big Foodie

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Siddhant Chaturvedi is a big foodie and is fond of Indian street food.

Talking to IANS about what he likes to eat, the actor, whose latest release is“Yudhra”, shared: "I'm a big foodie! I love trying different cuisines, but I'm particularly fond of Indian street food.”

The then went on to share about his playlist. He said he listens to a myriad of genres which includes classic and to name a few.

“As for my playlist, it's a mix of everything from old Bollywood classics to the latest hip-hop and indie music. I'm open to discovering new artists and songs,” said the actor.

“Yudhra”, which released on September 20, has made Rs. 6.00 Crores since its release. The action thriller film, which is directed by Ravi Udyawar also stars Malavika Mohanan, Raghav Juyal, Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun and Shilpa Shukla.

The film follows the story of a man named Yudhra, who is struggling with anger issues. He is assigned an undercover mission to bring down a powerful drug syndicate. Yudhra accepts the responsibility as he wants exact revenge for his parent's death.

Siddhant started his acting debut in 2016, with the sitcom 'Life Sahi Hai', which revolved around four male roommates. He then portrayed the role of Prashant Kanaujia, a teenage cricketer, in the 2017 web series 'Inside Edge', which was inspired by the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The show also stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chada, Tanuj Virwani, Angad Bedi, Sayani Gupta and others.

He gained stardom in 2019, after he starred as MC Sher in the musical drama 'Gully Boy' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, which was directed by Zoya Akhtar and written by Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

He was then seen in films such as 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Gehraiyaan', 'Phone Bhoot'.

His recent work includes 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', a coming-of-age drama directed by Arjun Varain Singh. Written by Singh, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti. The film also stars Ananya Panday, and Adarsh. The actor will also be seen in 'Dhadak 2' in the pipeline.