Kuwait Amir's Representative Meets UNGA Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad met with President of the United Nations General Assembly Philemon Yang on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

His Highness the Crown Prince conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Yang.

He also congratulated Yang on assuming the Presidency of the 79th UN General Assembly, wishing him further success and affirming Kuwait's support to his efforts in coordinating with member states in finding solutions to cases discussed in the Generally Assembly.

For his part, Yang thanked Kuwait's leadership and people on their continuous support to the United Nations and its bodies.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the latest regional and international developments and the role of UN in maintaining peace and stability in the middle east and internationally, and implementing the 17 Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

The meeting was were attended by Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary at the Crown Prince Diwan Mazen Al-Essa and Assistant Foreign Minister for International Organizations Abdulaziz Al-Jarallah. (end)

