Quad Survival Question: Biden Bets On PM Modi's Shoulders

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) With the next Quad meeting set to be held in India, US President Joe Biden has reassured that the alliance will go on strongly.

He said this while addressing concerns about the future of the alliance after the US elections.

While posing for a picture in his hometown of Wilmington, the US President was asked whether Quad would survive beyond November. He gestured by placing his hand on PM Narendra Modi's shoulder to show who will drive Quad forward.

PM Modi also echoed the same sentiment when he said that Quad is 'here to stay' and is 'not against anyone'.

In a subtle reference to China, PM Modi said leaders of Quad seek a rules-based international order and respect for sovereignty, in a veiled reference to China.

"Our message is clear: (the) Quad is here to stay, to assist, to partner and to compliment," Prime Minister Modi said, as translated from Hindi by the official interpreter, addressing fellow Quad leaders, President Biden, Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese and Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida. He told them he looks forward to hosting the next Quad summit in India, which was supposed to have hosted this one.

"We are meeting at a time when the world is surrounded by conflicts and tension," the Prime Minister said.

"At such a time, it is important for all of humanity that the members of the Quad move forward, forward based on shared democratic values. We are not against anybody. All of us support a rules-based international order, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity and peaceful resolution of all disputes. A free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific is our shared priority and shared commitment," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, and Japan PM Fumio Kishida meet in Wilmington for the Quad Summit.

This summit was to be held in India but on US request was held in Biden's hometown.

Biden welcomed the three leaders for the Quad Leadership Summit at the Archmere Academy in his hometown, Wilmington. He was keen to hold the event in his hometown as this was a kind of farewell summit for him as he nears the end of his term in office.

While delivering the inaugural remarks at the summit, Joe Biden said nations of the Quadrilateral coalition are democracies that get things done.

“We're democracies who know how to get things done,” Biden said.

“Today we're announcing a series of initiatives to deliver a real positive impact for the Indo-Pacific that includes providing new maritime technologies to our regional partners so they know what's happening in their waters. Launching cooperation between Coast Guards for the first time, and expanding the Quad fellowship to include students from southeast Asia,” the US President said.