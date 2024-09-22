Royals Were Warned When Princess Diana Went On Holiday With Businessman Al Fayed, Accused Of Sexual Abuse: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Several women have accused the Egyptian billionaire Al Fayed, who died in 2023 at the age of 94, of sexual assault, including rape. In the late 1990s, the businessman had good ties with Princess Diana . Once, she went on a holiday trip with Al Faye , along with her two sons, Prince William and Harry . The trip was executed despite a warning by the former head of royal protection, Davies.

"This was a man who I would be concerned if a relative of mine was going on holiday with him, let alone the future king and his brother and their mother, Princess Diana," Dai Davies told Sky News.

| Prince Harry was cautioned by Diana's brother, before marrying Meghan Markle

According to a CNBC report, nearly 37 women have come forward and accused the Egyptian billionaire in sexual assault cases, including cases of rape. Out of the victims, six are Americans and one of them also gave an exclusive interview to US media outlet NBC News.

Al Fayed was the former owner of London's luxury department store Harrods and was also featured in the Netflix series“The Crown ,” a historical drama television series about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

What was Al Fayed's connection to Princess Diana?

Al Fayed attracted global attention for his good terms with late Princess Diana. Diana and Al Fayed's son, Dodi Fayed, were romantically involved. The two died in a car crash in Paris in 1997. After demise of his son, Al Fayed spent years to prove his allegations that the car crash was not an accident but a deliberate attempt by the Royals to prevent Diana from marrying his son, Dodi, who was a Muslim.

| King Charles 'nearly passed out' and 'howled like an animal' over Diana's death Sexual assault claims against Al Fayed as intense as against Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein





The BBC released a documentary and podcast on Thursday in which Fayed is accused by multiple women who worked at the London luxury department store of sexual assault, including five accusing him of rape.

| Prince William welcomes probe into BBC 1995 Princess Diana interview

The new enquiries included a "mix of survivors and individuals with evidence" about Fayed, the legal team confirmed to AFP, after announcing it was representing 37 women accusing Fayed of sex abuse.

The legal team representing women alleging rape and sexual assault by the late Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed, drew parallels between the allegations made against Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein. The lawyers said that the allegations also include some girls who were just 15 and 16 at the time of the alleged assault.