Modi In US: Indian Diaspora In New York Welcomes PM Graciously, 'There Is No One Like Him' Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As Prime Narendra Modi arrived in New York to attend the Summit of the Future (SOTF), the members of the Indian diaspora greeted him graciously.

They have been waiting eagerly at Hotel Lotte Palace, where PM Modi is scheduled to arrive. Several people were seen holding Indian flags and chanting slogans -- 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' with palpable excitement.

"We are here to welcome our PM Narendra Modi . We are very excited to meet & greet him personally," a member of the Indian Diaspora in New York said.

"I have specially come from India to welcome PM Modi. This is a handmade portrait made by a Type 1 diabetes child, thanking PM Modi for the insulin that is being provided to him," said another woman from Indian diaspora.

| 'QUAD is here to stay': PM Modi meets Joe Biden, Japan's Fumio Kishida | In PICS

"It is difficult to find a leader like PM Modi. We came to meet him. We are going to his event tomorrow as well, we are very excited," said another

The Prime Minister will chair key bilateral meetings in New York during the visit.

The Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said in a post, "PM Narendra Modi arrives in New York, the second leg of his 3 day visit to the USA. PM will address the UN Summit of the Future, interact with the community and attend other programs."

Quad Leaders' Summit

President Biden hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for the Quad Leaders' Summit on Saturday (local time) in Wilmington, Delaware.

| Wilmington Declaration: Quad leaders commit to peace & stability In Indo-Pacific

The sixth edition of the Quad Leaders' Summit is a 'farewell' summit for both US President Joe Biden and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida before they step down from their respective offices.





Quad is a diplomatic partnership between four countries--Australia, India, Japan, and the United States. US President Joe Biden is the host of the fourth in-person and sixth overall Quad Leaders' Summit in Delaware.