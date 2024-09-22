عربي


Mineral Deposits In Liberated Areas To Be Granted For Direct Use For Additional Two Years

9/22/2024 12:15:38 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the "List of Cases for Direct Negotiation for the Use of Subsurface Resources (excluding precious and non-ferrous metals, precious stone deposits, and manifestations)" approved by the decision dated May 10, 2019, Azernews reports.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed a new decision regarding this matter.

The decision stipulates that the allocation of common mineral deposits for reconstruction and rehabilitation construction projects in the territories liberated from occupation, as well as the construction and operation of underground structures unrelated to the extraction of minerals, can now be granted through direct negotiations if located in the liberated areas. This provision has been extended for an additional two years, now valid until January 1, 2027.

AzerNews

