Mineral Deposits In Liberated Areas To Be Granted For Direct Use For Additional Two Years
9/22/2024 12:15:38 AM
The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the "List of Cases for
Direct Negotiation for the Use of Subsurface Resources (excluding
precious and non-ferrous metals, precious stone deposits, and
manifestations)" approved by the decision dated May 10, 2019,
Azernews reports.
Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed a new decision regarding
this matter.
The decision stipulates that the allocation of common mineral
deposits for reconstruction and rehabilitation construction
projects in the territories liberated from occupation, as well as
the construction and operation of underground structures unrelated
to the extraction of minerals, can now be granted through direct
negotiations if located in the liberated areas. This provision has
been extended for an additional two years, now valid until January
1, 2027.
