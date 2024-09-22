India's Opposition Party Leader Atishi Marlena Takes Oath As Delhi Chief Minister

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Sept 22 (NNN-PTI) – India's opposition Aam Aadmi Party leader, Atishi Marlena, yesterday, took oath as the new chief of Indian capital territory, Delhi.

Atishi is the youngest leader to become Delhi's chief minister. She held multiple portfolios in the previous Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi.

Her opportunity to head Delhi's local government arose, due to Kejriwal's resignation, following his bail from the country's top court.

Atishi will be heading the Delhi government for a brief period, as the local in Delhi are due in Feb, next year.– NNN-PTI

