La Liga: Vinicius Sparks Real Madrid Recovery, Valencia Claim Vital Win

(MENAFN- IANS) Madrid, Sep 22 (IANS) came back from a goal down to win 4-1 at home to Espanyol.

The entry of Vinicius Jr helped kickstart Carlo Ancelotti's side, who again disappointed in the first 45 minutes and fell behind in the 54th minute, when Thibaut Courtois deflected a low cross into his own net.

Espanyol's lead lasted just four minutes before a mistake from their goalkeeper Joan Garcia, who allowed the ball to pass through his hands to leave Dani Carvajal with a tap-in, reports Xinhua.

Vinicius set up Rodrygo for Madrid's second goal in the 75th minute and added a third three minutes later.

Kylian Mbappe made it 4-1 from the penalty spot in the last minute of the game after Endrick had been pulled back in the penalty area, as his side's firepower again compensated for their lack of midfield play.

Valencia eased their problems with a 2-0 win at home to Girona, who looked below their best after their UEFA Champions League debut in midweek.

An error playing out from the back from Girona gifted the ball to Luis Rioja, whose shot deflected into the goal off Juanpe in the 56th minute. Dani Gomez doubled Valencia's lead two minutes later in a goal that was almost a carbon copy of the first, as Girona gave the ball away and Gomez's shot took a deflection on its way to goal.

Valladolid and Real Sociedad drew 0-0 in a game that does little to lift either side's problems at the wrong end of the table. Real Sociedad had slightly more of the play, but were unable to break down an improved Valladolid defense.

Osasuna won 2-1 at home to Las Palmas with an Ante Budimir penalty and a smart finish from Aimar Oroz, which came after Alberto Moleiro had equalized for the visitors. Las Palmas slip to the bottom of La Liga and remain winless this season.

Deportivo Alaves started the weekend with a 2-1 win at home to struggling Sevilla, thanks to Carlos Vicente's near post finish and Carlos Martin doubled their lead in the second half as he followed up a rebound following Vicente's cross.

Dodi Lukebakio gave Alaves some late nerves with an 83rd-minute goal, but they held on to maintain an impressive home record.