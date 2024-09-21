Qur'an Exam Winners Feted
Date
9/21/2024 11:49:14 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of a WhatsApp Qur'an study class conducted daily under the Qur'an Study Center Rayyan Zone, Dr Naseera Aboobacker, who secured full marks and won the first prize in the Surah At-Tawbah exam from Qatar, was honoured at a special ceremony. The award was presented by the Center for Indian Community vice-president Habeeb Rahman Keezhisseri in the presence of course director Suhail Shanthapuram and co-ordinators Naser M, Ismail Munafer and Abdul Jaleel M M. Thousands of participants from various regions have been attending these classes, which are broadcast for a short time each day. The officials also informed that Abdul Salam Alloor (UAE), Safiya M Ali (Malappuram), and Zeenath Beevi (Kollam), who achieved full marks and passed the exam outside Qatar, were honoured at various events.
MENAFN21092024000067011011ID1108700204
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.