Qur'an Exam Winners Feted

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of a WhatsApp Qur'an study class conducted daily under the Qur'an Study Center Rayyan Zone, Dr Naseera Aboobacker, who secured full marks and won the first prize in the Surah At-Tawbah exam from Qatar, was honoured at a special ceremony. The award was presented by the Center for Indian Community vice-president Habeeb Rahman Keezhisseri in the presence of course director Suhail Shanthapuram and co-ordinators Naser M, Ismail Munafer and Abdul Jaleel M M. Thousands of participants from various regions have been attending these classes, which are broadcast for a short time each day. The officials also informed that Abdul Salam Alloor (UAE), Safiya M Ali (Malappuram), and Zeenath Beevi (Kollam), who achieved full marks and passed the exam outside Qatar, were honoured at various events.

MENAFN21092024000067011011ID1108700204