Anura Kumara Likely To Be Sworn In As President Of Sri Lanka Later Today

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) September 22 (newsin) – Anura Kumara Dissanayake, leader of the National People's Power (NPP), is likely to be sworn in as Sri Lanka's new President later today, pending the final declaration of results by the Commission, a senior party source revealed to the Daily Mirror.

NPP General Secretary Dr. Nihal Abeysinghe stated that the exact time for the swearing-in ceremony remains uncertain due to delays in the official results announcement.“If the final results are declared on time, the swearing-in could take place today,” Dr. Abeysinghe noted, highlighting the anticipation surrounding this pivotal moment in Sri Lankan politics.

Sri Lankan Presidential Election 2024 Results: Live Updates, Key Takeaways, and Analysis

