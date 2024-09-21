Anura Kumara Likely To Be Sworn In As President Of Sri Lanka Later Today
September 22 (newsin) – Anura Kumara Dissanayake, leader of the National People's Power (NPP), is likely to be sworn in as Sri Lanka's new President later today, pending the final declaration of results by the elections Commission, a senior party source revealed to the Daily Mirror.
NPP General Secretary Dr. Nihal Abeysinghe stated that the exact time for the swearing-in ceremony remains uncertain due to delays in the official results announcement.“If the final results are declared on time, the swearing-in could take place today,” Dr. Abeysinghe noted, highlighting the anticipation surrounding this pivotal moment in Sri Lankan politics.
